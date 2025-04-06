Duke’s Stunning Final Four Collapse Helped Lead to Monster TV Ratings

SI

The Final Four delivered some big time television numbers.

The results are in, and the NCAA men's Final Four delivered on Saturday with two great games and monster television ratings.

The first game of the night between Florida and Auburn that saw the Gators advance to the national title, was the most-watched early Final Four game since 2017, averaging 14.6 million viewers.

The second game of the night, which featured a late-game collapse by the Duke Blue Devils and a championship game appearance for the Houston Cougars, was the most-watched game of the entire tournament, averaging 16 million viewers.

In total, Saturday was the most-watched men's Final Four in eight years, averaging 15.3 million viewers. The viewership peaked at 20.4 million viewers.

It will all come to a head on Monday night, when Florida takes on Houston in the men's national title game.

