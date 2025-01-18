Eastern Michigan-Central Michigan Men's Hoops Game Triggers Betting Inquest
Three days after the fact, a men's basketball game between Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan has reportedly been flagged for suspicious wagering.
According to a Friday evening report from David Purdum of ESPN, the sports betting integrity watchdog Compliance 360 distributed an alert flagging three high-stakes wagers on the Chippewas' first-half spread. Central Michigan outscored the Eagles 39–33 in the first half and won the game 82–63.
A separate Eastern Michigan game had been flagged for suspicious activity back on Dec. 21, according to Purdum. The Eagles won that game 86–82 over Wright State—overturning an 11-point halftime deficit.
"We became aware of the matter on Wednesday and a review is underway," an Eastern Michigan spokesperson told Purdum. "At this time we do not know anything further about what may have precipitated the suspicious activity."
The Eagles are 7-9 this season, and currently sit in eighth place in the MAC with a conference record of 1-3.