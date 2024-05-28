ESPN's Dave Pasch Shares Incredible Series of Texts From Late Bill Walton
NBA legend Bill Walton passed away on Monday and among the many sharing fond memories of the beloved personality is Dave Pasch, Walton's longtime broadcast partner. They made for a perfect duo on-air calling Pac-12 games for ESPN, and on Tuesday Pasch revealed some of their text exchanges to the world.
As with most things Walton did, the texts were equal parts confusing and heartwarming.
Via Pasch's X (formerly Twitter) account:
This is ... exactly how one would expect Bill Walton to text. It's perfect. He was an incredibly genuine human being and these merely serve as further proof.
The outpouring of love for Walton and the stories circulating the sports world are reflective of just how beloved a man he was. And from everything we know about him, this sort of celebration of his life is exactly what he'd want.