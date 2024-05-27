NBA Media and Fans React to the Death of Bill Walton
Walton was a legend during his playing days and later as an announcer.
In this story:
Bill Walton, a two-time NBA champ and Hall of Famer who later became a legendary announcer, died Monday after a battle with cancer, the NBA announced. He was 71 years old.
Walton won two national championships under John Wooden at UCLA and was the No. 1 overall pick by the Potland Trail Blazers in the 1974 NBA draft. He led Portland to a NBA title in 1977 and was later the sixth man for the 1986 Boston Celtics team that won the championship.
Walton became beloved by basketball fans over the years for his job announcing college basketball games on ESPN, in which his hilarious personality was on full display during every broadcast.
Here's the NBA's announcement:
Here's how media members and fans on X reacted to the sad news:
Published