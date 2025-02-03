ESPN Announces Dick Vitale Will Call First College Basketball Game in Nearly Two Years

Saturday, Hall of Fame broadcaster @DickieV will announce an #NCAAMBB game for the first time in nearly 2 years



🏀 6p ET | No. 2 @DukeMBB vs @ClemsonMBB | ESPN

🎙️ Dave O’Brien, @CoryAlexanderVA, Dick Vitale pic.twitter.com/URqmyI0kN3