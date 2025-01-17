ESPN Announces Dick Vitale's Return to College Basketball Broadcasting
Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is set to return to the airwaves for the first time since 2023 when Duke travels to Wake Forest on Jan. 25.
Vitale, who has battled four different types of cancer over the last few years, was deemed cancer-free in an appointment for vocal cord cancer on Jan. 8 and has been cleared to return to television.
"I am absolutely ecstatic and I can't believe this is happening after going through five major vocal cord surgeries, 65 radiation treatments and chemotherapy for six months," Vitale said in a release from ESPN. “It's been a very tough journey, but all of the prayers and messages from the beautiful fans have inspired me. I can't thank Jimmy Pitaro and all of my ESPN colleagues who I consider my second family enough for the love they showed me through such a tough time. I just hope I can offer the people some basketball insights that can bring even more excitement to the game."
The 85-year-old Vitale has been a constant example of positivity over the years as he as fiercely advocated for the Jimmy V Foundation and specifically, for childhood cancer research. As great of a broadcaster as Vitale has been over his four-plus decade run at ESPN, his greatest accomplishment is all he has done for cancer research.
ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro mentioned this in his statement welcoming Vitale back.
"There is no better ambassador for the sport of college basketball than Dick Vitale," Pitaro said. "Even while navigating his own health challenges, Dick continued to look for ways to give back and help others, inspiring us all. Dick is one-of-a-kind and we can't wait to have him back doing what he loves most on ESPN on January 25."
Duke and Wake Forest tip-off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 25, where Vitale will be on the call alongside play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien.