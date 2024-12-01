Fans Blast Dan Hurley for His Comments After Losing All Three Maui Invitational Games
Dan Hurley is still trying to explain how his UConn Huskies lost all three games they played at the Maui Invitational and his latest comments might be his worst yet.
UConn's trip to paradise was rough, as it lost 99-97 to Memphis, 73-72 to Colorado then was blown out 85-67 by Dayton. The defending national champs finished in last place.
This weekend, Hurley was reflecting on the team's trip to Maui and he said he's never doing a tournament like that again. The reigning national coach of the year said he'll never do another three-game multi-team event again.
Hurley said, "I'm not doing another three-game MTE again. Moving forward, we will only play home-and-home games or single-game events... I don't think I'll ever do a three-game MTE again. There's zero chance I ever do that again."
Fans were quick to pounce and rip Hurley for those comments.
After back-to-back national championships it's safe to say the college basketball world may be getting fed up with Dan Hurley.