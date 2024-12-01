SI

Fans Blast Dan Hurley for His Comments After Losing All Three Maui Invitational Games

Ryan Phillips

Hurley and UConn went 0-3 at the Maui Invitational.
Hurley and UConn went 0-3 at the Maui Invitational. / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dan Hurley is still trying to explain how his UConn Huskies lost all three games they played at the Maui Invitational and his latest comments might be his worst yet.

UConn's trip to paradise was rough, as it lost 99-97 to Memphis, 73-72 to Colorado then was blown out 85-67 by Dayton. The defending national champs finished in last place.

This weekend, Hurley was reflecting on the team's trip to Maui and he said he's never doing a tournament like that again. The reigning national coach of the year said he'll never do another three-game multi-team event again.

Hurley said, "I'm not doing another three-game MTE again. Moving forward, we will only play home-and-home games or single-game events... I don't think I'll ever do a three-game MTE again. There's zero chance I ever do that again."

Fans were quick to pounce and rip Hurley for those comments.

After back-to-back national championships it's safe to say the college basketball world may be getting fed up with Dan Hurley.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Basketball