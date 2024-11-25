Fans Called Out Dan Hurley Over Eyebrow-Raising Antics At Maui Invitational
Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies lost their opening game at the Maui Invitational in a nail-biter, falling to Memphis 99–97 in overtime. But the final result was overshadowed by Hurley's antics on the sideline.
Throughout the game, Hurley berated officials and had numerous meltdowns. He had to be held back by assistants a number of times, and was eventually issued a technical foul, far later than most believed he should have been.
The college basketball word ripped Hurley's behavior all game.
No one has ever been that mad while in Maui. It was heretofore thought of as impossible.
Hurley's technical in overtime gave Memphis two extra points and the Tigers wound up winning by two. Not a great look.
The 51-year-old head coach has led UConn to back-to-back national championships but he always seems just on the edge of getting tossed from games.
That was UConn's first loss of the season, dropping the No. 2-ranked Huskies to 4-1, while Memphis improved to 5-0.