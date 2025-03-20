Five Coaches With Most to Prove in Men's March Madness Tournament
The 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is here. The bracket has been released, all four play-in games are complete, and the Round of 64 officially kicks off on Thursday afternoon with a matchup between No. 9 Creighton and No. 8 Louisville.
Across the 64 teams set to compete this year, there are over 700 players about to have their dream of playing in March Madness come true. On top of this, there are also a handful of head coaches who—with a competitive run—have plenty to gain and a real chance at boosting their resumes.
Here's a look at the five head coaches with the most to prove in the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament:
5. Mark Pope, Kentucky Wildcats
Team Record: 22-11
Seed: No. 3, Midwest Region
First Round Matchup: vs. No. 14 Troy, Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST
Mark Pope is in the midst of his first year taking over for long-time Kentucky head coach John Calipari, and heading into the NCAA tournament has the Wildcats at 22-11 while holding the Midwest Region's No. 3 seed.
Despite the oodles of players Coach Cal helped send from his Kentucky pipeline to the NBA, the now-Arkansas head coach actually saw marginal success for what was likely expected of him—winning just one national championship over his 15 years at the helm while failing to qualify for the Elite Eight in each of his last five seasons in Lexington, Ky.
With a decent run in his first campaign, Pope can put both himself and his program on the right track for years to come.
4. Hubert Davis, North Carolina Tar Heels
Team Record: 23-13
Seed: No. 11, South Region
First Round Matchup: vs. No. 6 Ole Miss, Friday at 4:05 p.m. EST
The North Carolina Tar Heels was one of the tournament committee's last four teams let into the dance this year and as such, Hubert Davis' Tar Heels were required to play in a First Four play-in game in Dayton on Tuesday night.
With a dominating 95–68 win over San Diego State, however, UNC quickly silenced the doubters who thought they didn't belong, and is now set for an 11 vs. 6 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday afternoon.
Since taking over for a legend in Roy Williams roughly four years ago, Davis led North Carolina to the NCAA title game in '22—a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks—and to a Sweet Sixteen berth last season. Now, the former Tar Heel himself has a chance to prove that even with a lesser roster around him, he belongs in the conversations as an elite-level coach.
3. Rick Pitino, St. John's Red Storm
Team Record: 30-4
Seed: No. 2, West Region
First Round Matchup: vs. No. 15 Omaha, Thursday at 9:45 p.m. EST
Rick Pitino's resume speaks for itself. Seven Final Four appearances, two national titles, and an 884–310 (.740) record since his Division I coaching career began in 1975.
He's a legend. So what more does he have to prove?
Well, as things currently stand, the 72-year-old head coach of St. John's has once again completely flipped the outlook of a college basketball program in less than two years time, leading the Red Storm to their first Big East Tournament championship since 2000. He now has a real chance to do something no coach has done in NCAA history: lead four different teams to Final Four appearances.
Ironically, John Calipari—who Pitino preceded at Kentucky—is the only other coach in history to lead three teams to the Final Four. With the Arkansas Razorbacks holding the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region, there's a chance we get Cal vs. Pitino in the second round from Providence.
Getcha popcorn ready for that one.
2. Kelvin Sampson, Houston Cougars
Team Record: 30-4
Seed: No. 1, Midwest Region
First Round Matchup: vs. No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville, Thursday at 2:00 p.m. EST
While Kelvin Sampson has been superb since taking over as head coach of the Houston Cougars in 2014—he's taken the program a whole 'nother level over the last six seasons.
Since 2018-19, Sampson has led U of H to five regular season conference titles, three conference tournament wins, three Sweet Sixteens, two Elite Eights, and one Final Four. The only thing missing, of course, is a national championship.
Could 2025 be the year that the Cougars' suffocating defense leads them all the way to a win in the big one? If it is, then Sampson—who's coached at Montana Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma, and Indiana since—will forever go down in college basketball coaching lore.
1. Todd Golden, Florida Gators
Team Record: 30-4
Seed: No. 1, West Region
First Round Matchup: vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, Friday at 6:50 p.m. EST
After three successful seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco Dons, Todd Golden was hired by the Florida Gators in 2022 in place of Mike White—who left for SEC-rival Georgia.
Since Golden's arrival in Gainesville, the Gators have improved every single year—increasing their win total from 16 to 24 to 30 over the last three seasons. In 2025, Florida is rolling, securing their first SEC tournament title and earning their first No. 1 seed since 2014. They've also won 11 of their last 12 games leading into the NCAA tournament.
At 39 years old, a national title would make Golden the youngest head coach to win it all since Jimmy Valvano, who claimed the title with NC State at 37 in 1983. They, of course, have to get there—but a deep Gators run in the tournament would do wonders for the young head coach's career outlook.