Florida Agrees to New Contract With Head Men's Basketball Coach Todd Golden

Fresh off a national title, the Gators have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Todd Golden.

The Florida Gators have agreed to a new contract for head men's basketball coach Todd Golden.
The Florida Gators have agreed to a new contract for head men's basketball coach Todd Golden.
The Florida Gators have agreed to a six-year contract extension with head men's basketball coach Todd Golden, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

The new agreement will keep the 39-year-old Golden in Gainesville through the 2031 season and will place him "among the highest-paid coaches in the country" per Goodman's report.

Golden led the Gators to a 36-4 record this season, an SEC tournament title and a national championship—which was Florida's first since 2007 and third in school history.

He has gone 76-33 in three seasons in Gainesville after beginning his head coaching career with a 57-36 record in three years at San Francisco.

