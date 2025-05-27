Star Florida Forward Alex Condon Withdraws From NBA Draft
Star Florida forward Alex Condon, who played an important role in the team's national title this past season, has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday. Instead, he will return to Florida for his junior year.
"It's a really good situation waiting for me there," Condon said of Florida. "A great coach with Todd Golden. Teammates I won a national championship with. I have great chemistry with those boys. We have a good transfer class coming in. I expect guys to make a leap. My big man coach, Carlin Hartman, is returning, so I will keep developing my game with him."
UF head coach Todd Golden said he is "thrilled" by Condon's return and believes the incoming junior has "positioned himself nicely," per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
As far as the rationale for the decision, the Australian big man definitely seemed interested in repeating the title run next season.
"It's a hard thing to do, winning back-to-back," he continued. "We're not taking it lightly. We need to get together as a team. Get back to Gainesville, share in some hardship through hard work in the summer, and get used to playing with each other. Part of the reason we were so good last season was we got used to playing with each other for two years. We need to continue that. When guys have your back, that's what makes a great team."
ESPN had the forward ranked at No. 38 in its draft projections. His decision, which arrives in line with the withdrawal deadline, comes after projected first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg announced he'd also be exiting the pool and honoring his commitment to Michigan next season.
Condon averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists for 2024-25, shooting 49.3% from the field and 32.8% from behind the arc. He had 12 points, seven rebounds, and four steals during the national championship game on April 7, when he also dove for a loose ball in the final seconds to seal Florida's win.
"This was a surreal season," he continued in his comments to ESPN. "There was so much depth on this team, and we all played unselfishly. A lot of guys stepped up in big moments. We had a great team, and that's the reason we won the championship."