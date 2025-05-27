Michigan Commit Yaxel Lendeborg Makes NBA Draft Decision
Former UAB star Yaxel Lendeborg will remove his name from NBA draft consideration and honor his commitment to Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Tuesday.
Lendeborg, who was one of the top players in the transfer portal, committed to Michigan in April while he also entered his name into the NBA draft. He was able to keep his college eligibility while assessing his draft stock, and ultimately decided to play college basketball for one more season.
"I'd like to thank Coach May and staff for allowing me to go through this process without any pressure, the Champions Circle collective for helping make this opportunity possible, and all the NBA teams I worked out for, allowing me to experience the pre-draft process. Go Blue!" Lendeborg told ESPN.
Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds last season for UAB, and helped the program reach the NIT quarterfinals. He is one of only two players in Division I basketball history to score 600 or more points, grab 400 or more rebounds and dish out 150 or more assists, joining Larry Bird with that distinction.
Lendeborg was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, as well as first-team All-AAC the last two seasons.