Florida A&M to Hire Former Heisman Trophy Winner As Next Men's Basketball Coach
Florida A&M is hiring former Florida State dual-sport star and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward as the program's next men's basketball coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The deal is pending board approval in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Ward, who won the 1993 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Florida State, played for four seasons on the hardwood for the Seminoles as well. He went on to have an 11-year career in the NBA, which included nine-plus seasons with the New York Knicks, as well as time spent with the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets.
Since retiring, Ward has coached as an assistant for the Houston Rockets, and has held high school head coaching jobs in Florida. This will be the first college job for the 54-year-old Ward.