SI

Florida A&M to Hire Former Heisman Trophy Winner As Next Men's Basketball Coach

The Rattlers have turned to a former Heisman Trophy winner and star basketball player in his own right as their next men's head coach.

Mike McDaniel

Former Florida State dual-sport star Charlie Ward will be the next head men's basketball coach at Florida A&M.
Former Florida State dual-sport star Charlie Ward will be the next head men's basketball coach at Florida A&M. / Brian Miller/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

Florida A&M is hiring former Florida State dual-sport star and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward as the program's next men's basketball coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The deal is pending board approval in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Ward, who won the 1993 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Florida State, played for four seasons on the hardwood for the Seminoles as well. He went on to have an 11-year career in the NBA, which included nine-plus seasons with the New York Knicks, as well as time spent with the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets.

Since retiring, Ward has coached as an assistant for the Houston Rockets, and has held high school head coaching jobs in Florida. This will be the first college job for the 54-year-old Ward.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball