Florida Coach Todd Golden Issues Statement Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden released his first comments Saturday night since being accused of sexual harassment and stalking female students at the university.
"For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry," he wrote. "I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing.
"My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly."
The Alligator, a student-run newspaper on campus, first reported Friday that a number of women filed complaints alleging that Golden violated the UF Gender Equity Policy on multiple occasions.
In the Title IX documents, Golden was accused of taking photos of women walking and driving around campus and sending those to the subjects involved. He also allegedly sent photos and videos of his genitalia to multiple women.
Golden is two games into his third season at Florida. He led the Gators to a 24–12 record and an NCAA tournament berth last season.