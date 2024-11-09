SI

Florida Coach Todd Golden Issues Statement Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Gators men's basketball coach has been accused of sexual harassment and stalking female students at the university.

Tom Dierberger

Golden is in his third season as the head men's basketball coach at Florida. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden released his first comments Saturday night since being accused of sexual harassment and stalking female students at the university.

"For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry," he wrote. "I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing.

"My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly."

The Alligator, a student-run newspaper on campus, first reported Friday that a number of women filed complaints alleging that Golden violated the UF Gender Equity Policy on multiple occasions.

In the Title IX documents, Golden was accused of taking photos of women walking and driving around campus and sending those to the subjects involved. He also allegedly sent photos and videos of his genitalia to multiple women.

Golden is two games into his third season at Florida. He led the Gators to a 24–12 record and an NCAA tournament berth last season.

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

