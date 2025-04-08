Florida’s Entire Team Got in on the Postgame Interview After Winning National Championship
Florida won its third men's basketball national championship Monday night with a hard-fought 65-63 victory over Houston. After the final whistle, the entire team wanted in on the postgame interview.
The Gators trailed for most of the night, but when Houston went cold in the second half, a door opened. Florida came storming back and took the lead for good with 46 seconds left.
As you might expect, the team was fired up after the final whistle. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson grabbed Florida head coach Todd Golden to interview him after the game and he was mobbed by virtually his entire team.
As the scrum continued more players piled in, turning it into an on-camera party.
That is one excited bunch.
Florida got 18 points from Will Richard to lead the way on the night. Despite shooting 39.6% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range, the Gators found a way to win.