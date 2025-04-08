SI

Florida Gators Big Man Catches Beer While Holding Trophy During River Walk Parade

Stephen Douglas

Micah Handlogten drinks a beer while holding the trophy. / @ZachAbolverd
Micah Handlogten drinks a beer while holding the trophy. / @ZachAbolverd
The Florida Gators are the 2025 NCAA men's basketball champions after being the Houston Cougars 65-63 in San Antonio on Monday night. Since they were in San Antonio the Gators took the celebration to the River Walk where they celebrated with fans and then got in boats so they could have a parade through the city.

At one point junior center Micah Handlogten found himself at the front of the parade holding the trophy. That's when a fan offered him a beer. Handlogten was happy to accept the kind gesture and caught the beer with one hand while still holding the trophy in the other.

Everyone involved deserves a compliment. The fan delivered one of the best passes of the night and Handlogten made it all look effortless. If it's not too late they might want to go back and insert this into the 2025 edition of One Shining Moment.

Handlogten played nine minutes in the championship game, finishing with two points, four rebounds, two assists and one block. Unquestionably, this moment in the water is one he'll never forget.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

