Florida Gators Star Alex Condon Leaves Win Over Mississippi State After 'Dirty' Play
Florida Gators sophomore star forward Alex Condon left early in the first half of Tuesday night's win over Mississippi State with an ankle injury.
Condon, who has starred for the Gators in the second season of his college career, was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle, which is certainly better than initially thought. Condon left the floor and was unable to put any weight on his right leg after landing awkwardly on the foot of Mississippi State's RJ Melendez just 30 seconds into the contest. Melendez grabbed Condon's jersey on the play fighting for a loose ball, and Condon got twisted up in the aftermath.
Florida head coach Todd Golden said after the win that he thought the play was "dirty."
"I didn't like the play," Golden told the media, per The Gainesville Sun. "I thought it was a dirty play, you know, it was exacerbated by the pull-down, the horse collar. And really disappointing for that to happen to one of your very good players early in the ballgame, and at the same time I think it lit a fire under our group. I thought we responded the right way, and I thought our guys did a heck of a job of stepping up in his absence."
Condon is expected to miss some time, and the Gators will certainly miss his offensive ability and rim protection. He's averaging 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season for the No. 3 Gators.