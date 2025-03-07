SI

Florida State to Hire Sacramento Kings Assistant Luke Loucks As Next Head Coach

The Seminoles have found their replacement for longtime head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks has agreed to become the next head coach at Florida State.
Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks has agreed to become the next head coach at Florida State.
Sacramento Kings assistant and Florida State alum Luke Loucks has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Seminoles, according to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer.

News of Loucks nearing a contract with Florida State was first reported by Warchant.

Loucks, who played for Florida State from 2008 to '12, has been an NBA assistant since 2016. He spent '16 to '21 on Steve Kerr's staff with the Golden State Warriors, and has been an assistant on Sacramento's staff ever since.

Loucks will replace Leonard Hamilton, who stepped down effective at the end of the season after over two decades as the program's head coach.

