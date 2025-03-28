Fordham to Hire Up-and-Coming Mid-Major Coach to Lead Men's Basketball Program
UC Riverside's Mike Magpayo is in negotiations to replace Keith Urgo at Fordham.
The Fordham Rams are nearing a deal with UC Riverside's Mike Magpayo to become the program's next head men's basketball coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The sides are in contract discussions and a deal is expected to be completed soon.
The 45-year-old Magpayo just finished his fifth season at UC Riverside, where he has compiled an 89-63 record. Riverside was on the bubble for the NCAA tournament, and played in the NIT this postseason.
Magpayo is replacing Keith Urgo, who was fired after three seasons. Urgo took over at Fordham for Kyle Neptune, who left for the Villanova head coaching job in 2022 when Jay Wright retired.
