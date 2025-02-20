Former Kansas Star Christian Braun Shockingly Compliments Missouri's Winning Season
Missouri men's basketball has surpassed many college fans' expectations this season, posting a 20-6 record thus far and jumping up in the AP Poll standings to No. 15.
The Tigers have had some huge wins this season, including the SEC upset of No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday night—Mizzou won 110-98. They first put their name on the map this season after beating Kansas, who were No. 1 at the time, back in December. Since then, the Tigers have beat No. 5 Florida, No. 16 Ole Miss, and No. 14 Mississippi State this season.
Mizzou has impressed many fans and even some enemies. Former Kansas star Christian Braun, who was part of the 2022 national title-winning Jayhawks team, even went out of his way to pay a compliment to his alma mater's longtime rival.
"Never thought I would say this but this Missouri team is good," Braun posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night.
This is something you never hear Kansas players or fans saying about Missouri, and vice versa.
Kansas, on the other hand, is not having a great season. The No. 23 Jayhawks suffered their worst loss of the season, and one of the worst of Bill Self's career, on Tuesday night to BYU. It was a 34-point defeat that will likely push them out of the AP Poll for the first time since 2009.
Missouri, though, will likely move up in the poll after this monster win over Alabama. They'll face Arkansas, who almost beat No. 1 Auburn on Wednesday night, on Saturday.