Four-Time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala's Son Commits to Big 12 School
Andre Iguodala II, the son of four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala, has committed to Baylor as part of the Bears' 2025 recruiting class according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Per 247Sports, Iguodala II is a 6'7" three-star forward who had an offer from Northern Arizona in addition to Baylor, but he was also interested in Arizona (his dad's alma mater) and Cal.
“The staff and the opportunity to develop and improve were big reasons why I committed,” Iguodala II said on his commitment to Baylor via On3. “They showed me a lot of support and love and looked like a true family on my official visit to campus.”
He described himself to On3 as "a 3-and-D shooter with some athleticism and playmaking." Eric Bossi, 247Sports' national basketball director, described Iguodala II as "a late-blooming prospect with significant upside."
The elder Iguodala had his No. 9 jersey number retired by the Golden State Warriors in February after he won four NBA titles with the franchise. He was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2015 and retired in 2023.
Now, the Iguodala basketball legacy continues in Waco. Here's some brief highlights of Iguodala II before he steps on a college court: