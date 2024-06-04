Geno Auriemma Signs Five-Year Contract Extension to Remain at UConn
Geno Auriemma has coached 39 years at UConn, and it doesn't seem as if he's planning on stepping down anytime soon.
The Huskies and their legendary head coach finalized a new five-year contract extension on Tuesday, per an announcement from the school.
There had been some speculation that Auriemma would walk away at the end of his previous contract, which was due to expire after the 2024-25 season, but he's quelled any rumors of his retirement after agreeing to the new five-year deal.
Auriemma, 70, has been the coach at UConn since 1985. Across 39 seasons, he owns a record of 1,213–162, with 11 national championships and 35 NCAA tournament appearances. His 1,213 victories are just three shy of Tara VanDerveer's all-time record of 1,216, a mark that he should overtake next season.
Under his last contract, Auriemma was women's college basketball's second-highest paid coach, collecting an annual salary of $3.1 million, which was second only to LSU's Kim Mulkey ($3.26 million), per USA Today.
Auriemma's new deal will make him the sport's highest-paid coach, as he'll be making an annual salary of $3.4 million, according to Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.