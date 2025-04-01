SI

Geno Auriemma Was Left Speechless When Scott Van Pelt Called UConn 'Underdogs'

Auriemma isn't used to hearing that word be used when talking about the Huskies, who are going to play in their 24th Final Four on Friday.

Madison Williams

UConn coach Geno Auriemma talks to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma talks to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter. / ESPN/Screengrab
In this story:

UConn booked the final spot for the women's basketball Final Four on Monday after beating No. 1 USC 78–64. This makes the Huskies the only No. 2 seed alive in the bracket, while the other three teams are all No. 1 seeds.

After the Huskies' victory, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt interviewed coach Geno Auriemma on SportsCenter. Van Pelt opened the interview by calling UConn the "pesky underdogs" since they are the lowest seed left in the NCAA tournament, on both the men's and women's side. The word "underdogs" really threw Auriemma off guard—he could barely respond.

"I'm still shocked that the words 'underdogs' and 'UConn' coming out of your mouth at the same time," Auriemma said while laughing. "I just don't hear that, it's just funny."

Auriemma definitely isn't used to being called an underdog, that's for sure. With Monday's win, UConn and Auriemma will appear in their 24th Final Four, which is the most in NCAA women's basketball history. The program will be looking to win a 12th national title this year, especially as star Paige Bueckers nears the end of her college career—she has yet to win that trophy.

Seeding aside, UConn isn't really an underdog in their Final Four matchup against UCLA set for this Friday, April 4. The Huskies opened as 10.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings. We'll see whether UConn can reach the championship game, which will be played on Sunday, April 6 in Tampa.

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

manual

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Basketball