Geno Auriemma Was Left Speechless When Scott Van Pelt Called UConn 'Underdogs'
UConn booked the final spot for the women's basketball Final Four on Monday after beating No. 1 USC 78–64. This makes the Huskies the only No. 2 seed alive in the bracket, while the other three teams are all No. 1 seeds.
After the Huskies' victory, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt interviewed coach Geno Auriemma on SportsCenter. Van Pelt opened the interview by calling UConn the "pesky underdogs" since they are the lowest seed left in the NCAA tournament, on both the men's and women's side. The word "underdogs" really threw Auriemma off guard—he could barely respond.
"I'm still shocked that the words 'underdogs' and 'UConn' coming out of your mouth at the same time," Auriemma said while laughing. "I just don't hear that, it's just funny."
Auriemma definitely isn't used to being called an underdog, that's for sure. With Monday's win, UConn and Auriemma will appear in their 24th Final Four, which is the most in NCAA women's basketball history. The program will be looking to win a 12th national title this year, especially as star Paige Bueckers nears the end of her college career—she has yet to win that trophy.
Seeding aside, UConn isn't really an underdog in their Final Four matchup against UCLA set for this Friday, April 4. The Huskies opened as 10.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings. We'll see whether UConn can reach the championship game, which will be played on Sunday, April 6 in Tampa.