Greg McDermott Had Strong Declaration of Creighton Home Court After Upset of Kansas
After Creighton took down the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 76-63 on Wednesday night, FS1's Nick Bahe found Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott amid the court storming taking place at the CHI Health Center.
"This is the building No. 1 teams go to die, evidently," McDermott told Bahe with a smile on his face.
Creighton led for the entirety of Wednesday night's game, with guard Pop Isaacs pouring in a game-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting.
The win marks the second year in a row that McDermott's Creighton team has taken down the No. 1 team in the country while at home. Last February, the Bluejays beat No. 1 UConn 85–66 in Omaha, marking the Huskies' second and final loss on their way to a national championship.
Creighton came into 2024–25 ranked No. 15 in the country before three straight losses derailed them. Now 6–3 after two straight wins, they'll welcome UNLV to Nebraska on Saturday before heading to Tuscaloosa for a matchup vs. No. 10 Alabama the following weekend.