Grizzlies' Cam Spencer Receives UConn Championship Ring in Front of Peeved Zach Edey

March scars take a minute to heal.

Patrick Andres

Zach Edey dives for a loose ball with Cam Spencer trailing during Purdue's 75–60 loss to UConn in the national championship on April 8, 2024.
Zach Edey dives for a loose ball with Cam Spencer trailing during Purdue's 75–60 loss to UConn in the national championship on April 8, 2024. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Center Zach Edey and guard Cam Spencer are currently teammates on the Memphis Grizzlies—rising rookies on a team in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

However, that was not the case on April 8. On that night, Spencer's Connecticut team dominated Edey's Purdue squad 75–60 to win its second straight national championship.

If you think all hard feelings have dissipated in the last seven months, you would be mistaken. On Friday, Spencer was presented with his national championship ring at a Grizzlies practice—and Edey can be seen leering in the background with a dubious smile on his face.

"National champion has a nice ring to it," Memphis wrote on Instagram—to which Edey replied with a thumbs-down emoji.

Edey may not have won a national title in college, but he won virtually everything else: two AP Player of the Year awards, two Wooden Awards, two Big Ten Player of the Year awards, and innumerable other accolades.

Spencer, however, won what will stand as the biggest game of either player's career for the foreseeable future.

