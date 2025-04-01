Hailey Van Lith Shares Sweet Moment With Coach After Elite Eight Loss to Texas
No. 2 TCU fell 47–58 to No. 1 Texas in the women's Elite Eight on Monday night, meaning Horned Frogs standout Hailey Van Lith—in her fifth year of NCAA eligibility—just played her last collegiate game.
After the loss, during which Van Lith led TCU in points scored (17), the 23-year-old shared a special moment with coach Mark Campbell on the court.
The pair hugged for some time, with Campbell appearing to whisper something in Van Lith's ear. The message is indecipherable for viewers, but it's worth appreciating such a special moment between coach and player, especially given Van Lith's journey to get here.
The Big 12 newcomer and player of the year came to TCU after a challenging season at LSU, during which she became known more for her struggles than her talent. But her time with the Horned Frogs has more than turned things around. Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in her 2024-25 campaign, a major improvement from her 11.6-point average with LSU. And she will certainly be one to watch with the upcoming WNBA draft.
Van Lith began her career at Louisville, where she was a two-time first-team All-ACC guard.
Despite the loss, it's as clear as ever how proud Campbell is of Van Lith, who he has known since she was 15; after all, she was a key reason the team got this far to begin with. And now, she's hopefully on to an even bigger and better future.
Texas will play South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday, April 4.