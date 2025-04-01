SI

Hailey Van Lith Shares Sweet Moment With Coach After Elite Eight Loss to Texas

Van Lith just played the final game of her collegiate career.

Brigid Kennedy

TCU coach Mark Campbell and Hailey Van Lith embrace after losing to the Texas Longhorns on March 31, 2025.
TCU coach Mark Campbell and Hailey Van Lith embrace after losing to the Texas Longhorns on March 31, 2025. / ESPN / X / Screensho
No. 2 TCU fell 47–58 to No. 1 Texas in the women's Elite Eight on Monday night, meaning Horned Frogs standout Hailey Van Lith—in her fifth year of NCAA eligibility—just played her last collegiate game.

After the loss, during which Van Lith led TCU in points scored (17), the 23-year-old shared a special moment with coach Mark Campbell on the court.

The pair hugged for some time, with Campbell appearing to whisper something in Van Lith's ear. The message is indecipherable for viewers, but it's worth appreciating such a special moment between coach and player, especially given Van Lith's journey to get here.

The Big 12 newcomer and player of the year came to TCU after a challenging season at LSU, during which she became known more for her struggles than her talent. But her time with the Horned Frogs has more than turned things around. Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in her 2024-25 campaign, a major improvement from her 11.6-point average with LSU. And she will certainly be one to watch with the upcoming WNBA draft.

Van Lith began her career at Louisville, where she was a two-time first-team All-ACC guard.

Despite the loss, it's as clear as ever how proud Campbell is of Van Lith, who he has known since she was 15; after all, she was a key reason the team got this far to begin with. And now, she's hopefully on to an even bigger and better future.

Texas will play South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday, April 4.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

