Hakeem Olajuwon Being Barred From Houston’s Final Four Celebration Had Fans Fuming
As if Houston's incredible comeback win against Duke in the Final Four of the men's NCAA tournament wasn't dramatic enough, there was a little extra controversy sprinkled in at the end of the game.
After the Cougars' 70-67 win in the Alamodome on Saturday night, cameras caught NBA legend and Houston alum Hakeem Olajuwon trading words with a security worker on the floor. It looked like Olajuwon wanted to go onto the court to celebrate the victory with the Cougars squad, but the security person wasn't letting him.
Olajuwon, who led Houston to the Final Four in each of his three collegiate seasons from 1981 to '84 and went on to the enjoy a Hall of Fame career with the Rockets, seemed pretty annoyed that the security person didn't know who he was.
Maybe The Dream should have pulled a spin move on the security guy.
Fans were understably irate about the incident:
Olajuwon will reportedly be back in San Antonio for Houston's NCAA title game against Florida Monday night. We'll see if he can storm the court then, assuming the Cougars take home their first-ever national championship.