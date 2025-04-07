Houston's Kelvin Sampson Has Son Earmarked As Coach in Waiting
Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson is 69 years old, and has accomplished plenty in his illustrious career.
A perfect bookend would be to capture the national title on Monday night against Florida and ride off into the sunset.
There is no indication that the soon-to-be 70-year-old wants to retire, but if he does, he already has it written in his contract that his son Kellen, the program's associate head coach, would take over, according to a report from Front Office Sports.
There is a specific clause in the contract that includes "Future Employment of Coach" stipulating Kellen as coach-in-waiting. That plan officially begins in June. Kellen Sampson's deal when he takes over for Kelvin after a retirement would be a four-year deal paying him $2 million through the first three years of the contract.
"If after June 1, 2025, Coach [Kellen] has not left the employment of the university for reasons within Coach's control, and for any reason is not the head coach of the team within 14 calendar days after Kelvin Sampson ceases to be head coach of the team, then the University shall pay Coach two million dollars," the younger Sampson's contract reads.
The contract later says, "As long as [Kellen] is employed as coach for the Team and Kellen Sampson is employed as a coach of the team, UH acknowledges and agrees that Kellen Sampson shall have and maintain the functional title of 'head coach in waiting' for the team."
It remains to be seen whether or not the elder Sampson retires after Monday night's title game (or any time soon). For now, there is business to attend to as Sampson looks to capture his first national championship as a head coach.