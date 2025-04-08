SI

Houston's Mylik Wilson Had the Perfect Reaction to Banking in Three-Pointer in Title Game

He must have called it.

Blake Silverman

Houston's Wilson makes a three off the class during the title game vs. Florida
Houston's Wilson makes a three off the class during the title game vs. Florida / Screengrab via CBS
In this story:

The bank was open for Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson during the NCAA tournament championship game Monday night.

He had a couple great plays in less than a minute to help Houston find some offense during the first half as they fought for a title against the Florida Gators.

First, Wilson ran out in transition and caught a lob from Emanuel Sharp for a ferocious slam.

Then on the next possession, he was left alone in the corner and made a side-step three-pointer where the ball made its way into the hoop after kissing the glass.

Wilson had a great reaction after he saw the likely unintended bank-shot drop, with a Michael Jordan-like shrug:

The three was one of only two makes for the Cougars during the first half, going just 2-for-14 from deep in the first frame in a defensive showdown.

Wilson provided a spark off the bench with seven points, plus a steal and a block during the game's first 20 minutes. Houston took a 31-28 lead into the half as they held Florida star guard Walter Clayton Jr. scoreless to start the game, although he did have five assists.

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

manual

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball