Houston's Mylik Wilson Had the Perfect Reaction to Banking in Three-Pointer in Title Game
The bank was open for Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson during the NCAA tournament championship game Monday night.
He had a couple great plays in less than a minute to help Houston find some offense during the first half as they fought for a title against the Florida Gators.
First, Wilson ran out in transition and caught a lob from Emanuel Sharp for a ferocious slam.
Then on the next possession, he was left alone in the corner and made a side-step three-pointer where the ball made its way into the hoop after kissing the glass.
Wilson had a great reaction after he saw the likely unintended bank-shot drop, with a Michael Jordan-like shrug:
The three was one of only two makes for the Cougars during the first half, going just 2-for-14 from deep in the first frame in a defensive showdown.
Wilson provided a spark off the bench with seven points, plus a steal and a block during the game's first 20 minutes. Houston took a 31-28 lead into the half as they held Florida star guard Walter Clayton Jr. scoreless to start the game, although he did have five assists.