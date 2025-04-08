Victor Wembanyama Seen Sitting With Hakeem Olajuwon at NCAA Title Game
There was a rather unique pairing spotted in the crowd together for the college basketball national championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Monday evening.
Renowned Houston Cougars and NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon was seated in the crowd alongside San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Wemby was debuting a new hairstyle, too.
As awesome a pairing as that is, one can't help but feel a little bad for the person seated behind them considering both Wembanyama and Olajuwon stand in at over 7-feet tall,
Olajuwon was in attendance for Houston's Final Four matchup against Duke, during which the Cougars staged a stunning comeback in the second half to take down the Blue Devils. He was noticeably denied entry to the court by security amid the team's celebrations after the historic come-from-behind win.
The Hall of Fame center led Houston to two national championship appearances in 1983 and '84, but never won a title. Now, he's in attendance at the Alamodome in hopes of watching his alma mater win its first-ever national championship, sitting alongside the face of basketball in the city of San Antonio.