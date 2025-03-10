SI

How Many Players Have Won the NCAA Tournament and NBA Finals?

The exclusive list features some of the greatest basketball players in history.

Dan Lyons

Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) and Magic Johnson (32) on the bench against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum.
Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) and Magic Johnson (32) on the bench against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. / Imagn Images
In this story:

There are more avenues for players to reach the NBA than ever before. A huge percentage of the league's superstars come from abroad, playing as pros overseas before coming to the NBA. Even for American-born athletes, the G-League, Australia's NBL and other leagues provide players alternate pathways to reach the NBA. Even so, there's nothing quite like a player becoming a March Madness legend.

The popularity of college basketball ebbs and flows, but the NCAA tournament remains one of the world's great sporting events, and helps turn even small school standouts into national basketball stars.

While the NBA has existed since 1946 (beginning as the Basketball Association of America before becoming the NBA with the 1949 merger with the National Basketball League), the list of players to capture both an NCAA championship and NBA title is quite short. Sports Illustrated has evaluated the rosters of every NBA Finals champion dating back to 1947, the first title recognized by the NBA, and in total, 57 players have won rings as both a Division I college basketball and NBA player.

The list includes some of the NBA's all-time greats, like Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and, of course, Michael Jordan. We've also seen a few players join the list in just the last few years. The 2023 Denver Nuggets featured a pair of recent national champions—Kansas's Christian Braun and Villanova's Connor Gillespie—while Al Horford, a two-time winner at University of Florida, broke through for his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics last season.

Here is the full list:

All Players Who Have Won the NCAA Tournament & NBA Finals

Player

NCAA national championships

NBA championships

Howie Dallmar

Stanford (1942)

Philadelphia Warriors (1947)

Arnie Ferrin

Utah (1944)

Minneapolis Lakers (1949, '50)

Jim Pollard

Stanford (1942)

Lakers (1949, '50, '52 to '54)

Herm Schaefer

Indiana (1940)

Lakers (1949, '50)

Clyde Lovellette

Kansas (1952)

Lakers (1954); Boston Celtics (1963, '64)

Dick Farley

Indiana (1953)

Syracuse Nationals (1955)

Tom Gola

La Salle (1954)

Warriors (1956)

Bob Cousy

Holy Cross (1947)

Celtics (1957, '59 to '63)

Frank Ramsey

Kentucky (1951)

Celtics (1957, '59 to '64)

Bill Russell

San Francisco (1955, '56)

Celtics (1957, '59 to '66, '68, '69)

Lou Tsioropoulos

Kentucky (1951)

Celtics (1957, '59)

Cliff Hagan

Kentucky (1951)

St. Louis Hawks (1958)

K.C. Jones

San Francisco (1955, '56)

Celtics (1959 to '66)

John Havlicek

Ohio State (1960)

Celtics (1963 to '66, '68, '69, '74, '76)

Larry Siegfried

Ohio State (1960)

Celtics (1964 to '66, '68, '69)

Ron Bonham

Cincinnati (1962)

Celtics (1965, '66)

Tom Thacker

Cincinnati (1961, '62)

Celtics (1968)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

UCLA (1967 to '69)

Milwaukee Bucks (1971); Los Angeles Lakers (1980, '82, '85, '87, '88)

Lucius Allen

UCLA (1967, '68)

Bucks (1971)

Keith Erickson

UCLA (1964, '65)

Lakers (1972)

Gail Goodrich

UCLA (1964, '65)

Lakers (1972)

Henry Bibby

UCLA (1970 to '72)

New York Knicks (1973)

Jerry Lucas

Ohio State (1960)

Knicks (1973)

Jamaal Wilkes

UCLA (1972, '73)

Golden State Warriors (1975); Lakers (1980, '82, '85)

Bill Walton

UCLA (1972, '73)

Portland Trail Blazers (1977); Celtics (1986)

Magic Johnson

Michigan State (1979)

Lakers (1980, '82, '85, '87, '88)

Butch Lee

Marquette (1977)

Lakers (1980)

Rick Robey

Kentucky (1978)

Celtics (1981)

Quinn Buckner

Indiana (1976)

Celtics (1984)

James Worthy

North Carolina (1982)

Lakers (1985, '87, '88)

Billy Thompson

Louisville (1986)

Lakers (1987, '88)

Milt Wagner

Louisville (1986)

Lakers (1988)

Isiah Thomas

Indiana (1981)

Detroit Pistons (1989, '90)

Michael Jordan

North Carolina (1982)

Chicago Bulls (1991–93, '96–98)

Rodney McCray

Louisville (1980)

Bulls (1993)

Glen Rice

Michigan (1989)

Lakers (2000)

Richard Hamilton

UConn (1999)

Pistons (2004)

Corliss Williamson

Arkansas (1994)

Pistons (2004)

Nazr Mohammad

Kentucky (1996, '98)

San Antonio Spurs (2005)

Derek Anderson

Kentucky (1996)

Miami Heat (2006)

Antoine Walker

Kentucky (1996)

Heat (2006)

Corey Brewer

Florida (2006, '07)

Dallas Mavericks (2011)

Jason Terry

Arizona (1997)

Mavericks (2011)

Shane Battier

Duke (2001)

Heat (2012, '13)

Mario Chalmers

Kansas (2008)

Heat (2012, '13)

Danny Green

North Carolina (2009)

Spurs (2014); Toronto Raptors (2019); Lakers (2020)

Brandon Rush

Kansas (2008)

Warriors (2015)

Marreese Speights

Florida (2007)

Warriors (2015)

Sasha Kaun

Kansas (2008)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2016)

Quinn Cook

Duke (2015)

Warriors (2018); Lakers (2020)

Anthony Davis

Kentucky (2012)

Lakers (2020)

Mamadi Diakite

Virginia (2019)

Bucks (2021)

Donte DiVincenzo

Villanova (2016, '18)

Bucks (2021)

Justin Jackson

North Carolina (2017)

Bucks (2021)

Christian Braun

Kansas (2022)

Denver Nuggets (2023)

Collin Gillespie

Villanova (2018)

Nuggets (2023)

Al Horford

Florida (2006, '07)

Celtics (2024)

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

Home/College Basketball