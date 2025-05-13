Illinois Makes Contract Decision for Basketball Coach Brad Underwood
The University of Illinois announced on Tuesday that they will be extending men's basketball coach Brad Underwood's contract through the 2030-31 season.
Underwood's original contract was set to run through 2028, so he's adding an additional three years to his deal. His salary is moving up to $4.4 million annually. Underwood also has the option to earn four one-year extensions if the team hits certain benchmarks over the course of his contract—that would put him with the team through 2035. He's been the coach of the Fighting Illini since the 2017-18 season.
"Since Brad's arrival, he has rebuilt our proud program and reestablished Illinois as a perennial contender for the Big Ten championship and a regular presence in the NCAA Tournament," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "Against the backdrop of intense change transforming college athletics, he holds steadfast to his core values while continuing to evolve and adapt his program to compete at the highest level. Brad has become a trusted friend, and I look forward to partnering with him to realize the full potential of our men's basketball program in the years ahead."
Over eight seasons with Illinois, Underwood's posted a 165–101 overall record and a 92–66 Big Ten record. He's led the Fighting Illini to five straight NCAA tournaments from 2021 to '25. In 2024, Illinois reached the Elite Eight, but otherwise, the team has struggled to advance past the first weekend. They were even a No. 1 seed during the 2021 tournament.
Underwood isn't the only coach at Illinois who received a contract extension on Tuesday. The school also extended football coach Bret Bielema through the 2030 season, meaning both coaches earned six-year extensions.