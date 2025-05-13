Details of New Contract for Illinois Head Football Coach Bret Bielema
Bielema has turned the Illini football program around, and has been rewarded with a lucrative contract extension.
Illinois Fighting Illini head football coach Bret Bielema has signed a six-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 football season, the school announced on Tuesday.
Bielema will be paid an annual salary of $7.7 million, and can earn retention and other bonuses over the life of the contract. The contract is set to be reviewed and approved by the school's board of regents later this month.
Bielema has spent four seasons as Illinois' head coach, with his best year coming in 2024, when the Fighting Illini won 10 games and the Citrus Bowl. In total, Bielema has gone 28-22 in four seasons, and has taken the Illini to two bowl games.
