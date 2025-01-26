Indiana Fans Boo Mike Woodson After Hoosiers Late Collapse vs. Maryland
Indiana fans have run out of patience with Mike Woodson.
After the Hoosiers collapsed late and suffered a 79-78 loss to Maryland on Sunday, the home crowd booed its head coach as he left the floor.
It appeared Woodson was heading to the locker room, but senior forward Luke Goode had to remind him about going through the handshake line.
Indiana opened the season 13-3 and has now fallen to 14-7. This isn't the first time an Indiana crowd has jumped all over Woodson and things aren't improving in Bloomington.
On Sunday, Indiana took a 78-74 lead with 38 seconds to play but fumbled its execution down the stretch to take a loss. After Maryland's Ja'Koni Gillespie made a jumper to cut it to 78-76, the Hoosiers put the ball in the hands of senior guard Trey Galloway who was immediately fouled. Galloway is a 65.5% free throw shooter, while fellow guard Myles Rice shoots 90.2% from the stripe. Galloway missed the front end of the one-and-one opportunity with 22 seconds left.
On the ensuing Maryland possession, Indiana had a foul to give but failed to use it and guard Rodney Rice nailed a three-pointer to give the Terps a 79-78 lead with seven seconds left. After a timeout, Indiana botched its final possession and the boos rained down.
The vibes in Bloomington are bad and only getting worse.