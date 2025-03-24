Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako Enters Both Transfer Portal and NBA Draft
Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal—which just opened on Monday—and simultaneously testing the NBA draft.
Mgbako mentioned in his statement posted to social media that the coaching change of Mike Woodson leaving the program and then being replaced by West Virginia's Darian DeVries influenced his decision.
“After careful consideration and thorough reflection of my time at Indiana University, I would like to express my profound gratitude for the past two years," Mgbako wrote. "Wearing the iconic red and white has been a truly remarkable experience, and Indiana will always remain a formative part of my journey.
“Given recent changes in the coaching staff, I have decided in consultation with my family that testing the waters of the NBA is the best course of action. In choosing this path, I am able to retain my eligibility in the transfer portal while also keeping an eye on developments within the Indiana program."
In his second season with the Hoosiers, Mgbako started in 31 of 32 games this season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.5 minutes per contest.
The Hoosiers fell short this season as they missed the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.