Indiana's Mike Woodson Goes on NSFW Rant About Officiating After Loss to Oregon
Mike Woodson was not happy after Indiana lost to Oregon on Tuesday night.
The Hoosiers coach lashed out at the officiating after his team lost to the Ducks 73–64 in Eugene, Ore.
Indiana and Oregon played a tight game that the Hoosiers led 64–63 with 1:46 remaining. The Ducks closed the contest on a 10–0 run to secure a key Big Ten victory. The foul count was lopsided in the second half, as was the free throw disparity.
Oregon finished the game 19-of-21 from the three throw line, while Indiana was only 3-of-7. Further, the Ducks were 15-of-17 in the second half while the Hoosiers were 2-of-2. Additionally, Woodson's squad was whistled for 12 fouls in the second half, while Oregon was hit with just five. In what was a physical game, The Ducks were only called for one foul in the game's final 15 minutes.
Woodson didn't hold back in the press conference, bemoaning the free throw difference.
"We had our chances guys, but listen, in a physical game like this, it can’t be 21–7," he said. "You've got to be kidding me. Twenty-one to seven on f---ing free throws is bulls---. It just cant be, not in a physical game. They're a physical team and it can't be that lopsided. It's impossible.
"It is what it is. I can't go back and get it. But in a physical game like that when both teams are battling their asses off, you can't punish one team and put one team on the line for 21 times and the other team only get there seven times. That's awful."
Losing that game was a big blow for the Hoosiers. Indiana is firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble heading into its regular season finale against Ohio State on Saturday. It's not surprising Woodson was touchy after the loss.
He can expect a fine from the Big Ten this week.