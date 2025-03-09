Indiana's Mike Woodson Gives Telling Post-Game Quote About His Future With Team
Mike Woodson coached his final home game as Indiana's head coach on Saturday, which resulted in a much needed 66–60 win over Ohio State.
Woodson and Indiana are expected to part ways after the 2024-25 season comes to an end for the Hoosiers. Through four seasons, Woodson's posted a 82-52 record as a coach.
The Indiana basketball alum seemed to be a bit speechless after Saturday's win, but he did give a couple comments that held a lot of weight, such as him saying "Maybe I'm leaving too soon." Is Woodson's time at Indiana really done?
"Maybe I'm leaving too soon, I don't know," Woodson said in his post-game interview. "It's tough. My whole life was shaped in this building. It's going to be tough."
Woodson had an emotional moment with his coaching staff as the Hoosiers won. He hugged all the staff as he celebrated his career at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Woodson's time with the Hoosiers isn't officially over yet as Indiana has the Big Ten tournament to prepare for, which starts on Wednesday. They'll be playing for a chance to compete in the NCAA tournament.