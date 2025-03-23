College Basketball Insider Names Texas AD's Top Candidate for Next Coach
The Texas Longhorns are in need of a new basketball coach after the school parted ways with Rodney Terry Sunday. He spent two-plus seasons leading Texas, finishing with a 62-37 overall record and an Elite Eight appearance in the 2023 NCAA tournament, the same season he took over after then-head coach Chris Beard was arrested for domestic violence.
Terry's ouster comes after Texas snuck into the NCAA tournament this year, but was eliminated in the First Four. Ironically, the Longhorns may look to Xavier, who they lost to in the First Four, for their next head coach. According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Xavier coach Sean Miller is expected to be among Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte's top candidates for the vacancy.
After beating Texas, Miller's Musketeers lost in the round of 64 to Illinois. Miller has coached Xavier for three seasons after he was fired by Arizona after 12 seasons. He spent five seasons as Xavier's head coach from 2004 to '09 before heading back for his second stint in 2022. In his first season back in Cincinnati, the Musketeers made a run to the Sweet 16.
Texas went 19-16 this past season, including a lackluster 6-12 in conference play amongst a loaded SEC. While their head coaching search will spread outside of just Miller, it appears the Longhorns have their top target. At least for now.