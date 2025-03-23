SI

College Basketball Insider Names Texas AD's Top Candidate for Next Coach

Texas parted ways with Rodney Terry Sunday.

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Terry walks off the court after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC tournament.
The Texas Longhorns are in need of a new basketball coach after the school parted ways with Rodney Terry Sunday. He spent two-plus seasons leading Texas, finishing with a 62-37 overall record and an Elite Eight appearance in the 2023 NCAA tournament, the same season he took over after then-head coach Chris Beard was arrested for domestic violence.

Terry's ouster comes after Texas snuck into the NCAA tournament this year, but was eliminated in the First Four. Ironically, the Longhorns may look to Xavier, who they lost to in the First Four, for their next head coach. According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Xavier coach Sean Miller is expected to be among Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte's top candidates for the vacancy.

After beating Texas, Miller's Musketeers lost in the round of 64 to Illinois. Miller has coached Xavier for three seasons after he was fired by Arizona after 12 seasons. He spent five seasons as Xavier's head coach from 2004 to '09 before heading back for his second stint in 2022. In his first season back in Cincinnati, the Musketeers made a run to the Sweet 16.

Texas went 19-16 this past season, including a lackluster 6-12 in conference play amongst a loaded SEC. While their head coaching search will spread outside of just Miller, it appears the Longhorns have their top target. At least for now.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

