Iowa Loses Star Player to Transfer Portal Following Fran McCaffery Firing
Less than 24 hours after dismissing head coach Fran McCaffery as their head coach, the Iowa Hawkeyes are losing yet another prominent part of their basketball program.
In a social media post on Saturday, star forward Owen Freeman announced that he's entering the transfer portal:
"I am forever grateful for my two years in lowa City," Freeman wrote. "Being able to play in the Black and Gold has been nothing but amazing. lowa City will always hold a place in my heart. With that being said, and with the recent coaching change, my family and I have decided it would be in my best interests to enter the transfer portal."
The 20-year-old went on to thank his teammates, coaches, and specifically McCaffery for taking a chance on him. McCaffery was let go on Friday after 15 seasons as the Hawkeyes' head coach.
While Freeman played in just 19 games over his true sophomore season, he led Iowa in both points per game (16.7) and rebounds per games (6.7). He'll now look to continue his collegiate basketball career elsewhere in 2025.