Iowa State Star Keshon Gilbert Ruled Out for NCAA Tournament
With the NCAA tournament set to begin this week, the Cyclones will be without one of their star players.
The Iowa State Cyclones earned a No. 3 seed in the men's NCAA tournament, and will face No. 14 Lipscomb in the first round on Friday.
But when the Cyclones take the floor, both against Lipscomb and moving forward the rest of the tournament, they'll be without star guard Keshon Gilbert, who has been ruled out with the groin strain.
"With Keshon, we decided that he needs to focus on his rehab and getting his body back right, so he won't be available as we move forward," head coach T.J. Otzelberger said on Sunday.
Gilbert, a third-team All-Big 12 selection, had missed four out of Iowa State's last seven games dealing with the ailment. He's averaged 13.4 points and 4.1 assists on 48.4% shooting for the Cyclones.
