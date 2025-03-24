Jay Bilas Thinks UConn's Dan Hurley Should Make Two Changes to Fix His Bad Behavior
Dan Hurley has turned into one of the main characters, if not the main character in college basketball over the past few years. His quest to capture three consecutive national championships with the UConn Huskies came to an end on Sunday and the polarizing coach did not go out quietly. Hurley was his usual combative self with the officials and took things to a new level by offering some interesting words of hope for Baylor as he made his way off the court for the final time this season.
But just because Hurley and UConn has been eliminated from contention does not mean that segments about the unusual operation need to stop. Monday provided another bite at the apple as guests everywhere were asked about Hurley and his antics.
ESPN's Jay Bilas, appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, weighed in with a recommendation to slightly alter course.
"He should change some things," Bilas said. "I think the way he comports himself on the sideline should change and I think some of the things he says after a game ... is it what you should do? I think the answer is no."
Everyone understands that Hurley is passionate and he is who he is. But that's not really moving the conversation—to the extent it needs to be— forward. It's also clear that the way he acts does not impact his recruiting or his ability to win at the highest levels. So many who have voices in the space have come in today with some form of "some people like it and some don't." Which is effectively saying nothing. The very reason Hurley is being discussed is that he engenders different direction and outside perception has nothing to do with how UConn and its fans view him internally.
Credit to Bilas for actually making a clear point. There's no need to hold one's breath waiting on Hurley to change anything but at least there was an actual stance presented.