UConn Comms Staffer Reportedly Threatened Journalist Over NSFW Dan Hurley Clip
UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley was not happy after his team's second round NCAA tournament loss to Florida on Sunday. Hurley was emotional in his postgame interview and even more upset as his team walked off the floor. As he was coming up the tunnel he was caught on video saying, "Hope they don't f--- you like they f----- us," to the Baylor team waiting to take the floor.
Rather than letting the world chalk these comments up to Dan Hurley being Dan Hurley, UConn reportedly took issue with the media member who captured and posted the clip, Queen City News's Joey Ellis.
According to Gabe McDonald of Charlotte Sports Live, Bobby Mullens, the UConn men's basketball program’s director of communications, threatened to "ruin his life" if he didn't take down the video. This was reportedly said in front of other reporters and staff.
Here's the statement that Mullens gave Queen City News:
“The lasting image of Coach Hurley leaving the court should’ve been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion. Instead, a reporter, who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.”
In a since-deleted post on X, the account @bmull74 quote-tweeted Ellis and the clip from Charlotte Sports Live saying:
PR man yells at reporter. News at 11.
I have a journalism degree and I know the difference between reporting and seeking out “gotcha” moments.
My temper flared a bit in a moment of weakness after a loss, but I think the journalists I work with regularly would vouch for me.
Since that tweet was deleted the account has retweeted an image of Hurley walking off the court with his players as well as a sports radio clip about "Hurley Derangement Syndrome."