Dan Hurley Sheds Tears During Emotional Interview After UConn’s Loss to Florida

Ryan Phillips

Dan Hurley reacts after UConn's loss to Florida in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Dan Hurley reacts after UConn's loss to Florida in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. / Via CBS on X
Dan Hurley was incredibly emotional after his UConn team lost a hard-fought battle against Florida on Sunday.

The Huskies fell in the second round of the NCAA tournament, losing 77-75 to the Gators in a highly competitive, back-and-forth affair. After the game, Hurley was interviewed by CBS' Tracy Wolfson and shed tears as he talked about his team and Florida.

"Yeah, I mean they showed their quality. I thought we played with tremendous honor, I thought we played with the heart of a championship program, a program that's gone back-to-back," Hurley said "For a team to end what we've really wanted to do, they were going to have to put us down and obviously a worthy opponent like that, there's honor in the way we went out."

Wolfson asked Hurley what he said to his team after the program's pursuit of a third-straight title ended and he got emotional again.

"Just love them. I just love them," Hurley said. "This year's been a real battle, we've battled... At times I don't think we liked each other a whole lot with some of the things we've had to go through together but I don't think I'll ever love a team more than how hard they fought for what we were trying to accomplish and for the honor they played with today."

Hurley led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships and Sunday's loss was the program's first NCAA tournament loss in an incredible 1,102 days.

While college basketball fans don't love Hurley's on-court antics, his connection to his team is undeniable.

