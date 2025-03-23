Dan Hurley Sheds Tears During Emotional Interview After UConn’s Loss to Florida
Dan Hurley was incredibly emotional after his UConn team lost a hard-fought battle against Florida on Sunday.
The Huskies fell in the second round of the NCAA tournament, losing 77-75 to the Gators in a highly competitive, back-and-forth affair. After the game, Hurley was interviewed by CBS' Tracy Wolfson and shed tears as he talked about his team and Florida.
"Yeah, I mean they showed their quality. I thought we played with tremendous honor, I thought we played with the heart of a championship program, a program that's gone back-to-back," Hurley said "For a team to end what we've really wanted to do, they were going to have to put us down and obviously a worthy opponent like that, there's honor in the way we went out."
Wolfson asked Hurley what he said to his team after the program's pursuit of a third-straight title ended and he got emotional again.
"Just love them. I just love them," Hurley said. "This year's been a real battle, we've battled... At times I don't think we liked each other a whole lot with some of the things we've had to go through together but I don't think I'll ever love a team more than how hard they fought for what we were trying to accomplish and for the honor they played with today."
Hurley led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships and Sunday's loss was the program's first NCAA tournament loss in an incredible 1,102 days.
While college basketball fans don't love Hurley's on-court antics, his connection to his team is undeniable.