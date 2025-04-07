Jim Nantz Says Watching Houston Play in Final Four Tougher Than Working the Games
There may be no bigger fan of the Houston Cougars than Jim Nantz.
Nantz, who graduated from the University of Houston in 1981, has been in attendance for much of the team's run to the national championship game. Of course, Nantz's old seat during the NCAA tournament was at the broadcast booth, wearing a headset to deliver play-by-play analysis of the games, but after retiring from his college basketball announcing duties after the 2023 tournament, he's now soaking in March Madness from the stands.
That hasn't always been easy for him this year, as he's sat through some intense moments while supporting Houston. The 65-year-old even admitted that he feels watching the games as a fan has been tougher than it was to call the games for CBS.
"I'm hopelessly in love with my alma mater, and specifically, this basketball program," said Nantz.
"I get more nervous watching the games than I ever did calling the games. I called 354 NCAA Tournament games, 96 Final Four games. All of those were far easier than sitting in the stands and living possession by possession with my Houston Cougars," he added.
Hopefully, Nantz will be able to keep his nerves during the national championship game against the Florida Gators on Monday, though it doesn't seem likely.