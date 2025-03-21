John Calipari Got Drenched During Arkansas Locker Room Celebration After Upset of Kansas
No. 10 seed Arkansas survived a tough test against No. 7 seed Kansas on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament, using stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 79-72 victory in Providence.
The Razorbacks were paced by 18 points from star guard Johnell Davis, and welcomed back freshman Boogie Fland, who had been out since January with a thumb injury.
Arkansas coach John Calipari knows how difficult it is to win in the NCAA tournament, so his players made sure to celebrate the accomplishment of making it into the Round of 32. After Calipari put Arkansas's name on the March Madness bracket board in the locker room, signifying the program's win, he was doused with water from his players.
Let's just say that Calipari seemed less than enthused. But he was quick to celebrate with his team and commended Jones for his play down the stretch.
The Razorbacks will play the winner of No. 2 seed St. John's vs. No. 15 seed Omaha on Saturday in Providence.