Johni Broome’s Mom Was in Tears After His Ugly Injury in Auburn-Michigan State
Auburn big man Johni Broome went into the locker room after suffering an injury during the second half of the Elite Eight clash against Michigan State.
Broome went down in pain after attempting to fight for a rebound under the basket, appearing to sustain an injury to his right elbow. He appeared to say "I'm done" as he exited the court and headed towards the locker room.
His mother, Julie Broome, who was in attendance for Sunday's game, could be seen with tears in her eyes as her son was on the ground in pain. She and Broome's father, John, came down to court level to speak with him and give him a hug as he was escorted to the locker room.
Julie was naturally worried about her son's well-being after he went down with the injury, and she quickly got to the floor in order to check on him.
Broome, of course, is Auburn's most important player. He won SEC Player of the Year and is a contender to win the Naismith Player of the Year award, too. Prior to exiting Sunday's game against the Spartans, Broome had a game-high 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Despite the injury seeming significant, Broome returned to the court moments after his departure. Much to the joy of the heavily-Auburn crowd in Atlanta, he quickly buried a deep three, capping off an emotional few minutes for the Tigers fan base.