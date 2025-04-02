Ex-Wildcat Josh Hart Weighs in on Kevin Willard's Hiring at Villanova
It sounds like former Villanova star and current New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is pleased by Kevin Willard's much-discussed hiring as the Wildcats' next men's basketball coach, even as University of Maryland fans deride the coach for leaving the program after three seasons.
Speaking after the Knicks' win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, Hart said he is "super excited" by Willard's hiring and thinks the coach will bring a nice spark to Villanova men's basketball.
"The night Kevin got hired, I talked to him, I talked to the AD, I talked to [Villanova general manager Baker Dunleavy], I talked to all those guys," Hart said. "I talk to people there pretty consistently. I'm in touch with them all the time, all throughout this process. And super excited [by the news].
"Kevin was at Seton Hall when I was playing, and I admired him. ... Hated playing against him because he was a hell of a competitor. Had a tough team, a physical team. He's gonna bring that back to Nova. Super excited to have him at the helm and Nova Nation should be excited."
Watch that answer below:
Maryland had just finished its best postseason run since 2016 when Willard's hiring was announced, though he had been connected to the vacancy at Villanova for a bit. Even with the speculation, however, the Terps managed to make it to the Sweet 16, where they ultimately lost to No. 1 Florida.
At Villanova, Willard will be tasked with a similar postseason mandate, seeing as his predecessor Kyle Neptune failed to make it into the tournament during his three years at the helm. And in good news for Nova fans, it sounds like Hart, who knows a thing or two about national championships, believes he can pull it off.