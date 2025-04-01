Scott Van Pelt Rips Kevin Willard for the Way He Left Maryland for Villanova
Former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard is set to take over as the new head coach of Villanova following his rather tumultuous departure from the Terrapins basketball program.
The nature of Willard's exit from Maryland didn't sit too well with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, a proud University of Maryland alum, who weighed in on the situation during a recent episode of his podcast, SVPod.
"Of course Kevin Willard can go to Villanova. Of course you can go back to your Big East roots. Of course, if it's better for your family––We're savages but we're not soulless savages. If it's better for your family, of course. But maybe, you don't take a giant s--- on the front steps of the house you've lived in for the last three years," Van Pelt said.
Van Pelt made clear that he understood Willard's decision to leave the school, but emphasized that he wasn't a fan of the coach's antics leading up to his departure.
Maryland offered him a new contract with a pay increase, a new coaching staff and an increased revenue-sharing budget. Despite all that, Willard elected to move to Villanova.
"But what really troubles me is asking good and decent people that busted their ass on your behalf to jump through hoops to give you the things you say you want—knowing full well nothing they give you—A, B, C, and D—ain't going to be enough. Because you're gone," Van Pelt said.
Willard's departure was something of a distraction throughout the end of Maryland's season, which culminated in a blowout loss to Florida in the Sweet 16.