SI

JuJu Watkins Just Passed One of Caitlin Clark’s Most Impressive College Feats

Watkins continues to etch her name in the history books.

Madison Williams

USC guard JuJu Watkins shoots a free throw.
USC guard JuJu Watkins shoots a free throw. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC star JuJu Watkins has broken quite a bit of records this season, and she etched her name in the NCAA Division I history books on Sunday in the Big Ten tournament title game vs. UCLA.

Watkins surpassed Caitlin Clark on the list of the most points scored in the first two seasons of a player's college career in women's college basketball. Clark scored 1,662 points through her freshman and sophomore seasons, which Watkins passed in the middle of Sunday's title game. She needed just eight points on Sunday to pass Clark in the standings.

Clark, however, didn't hold the record for the most points scored in a player's first two seasons as Kelsey Mitchell still holds that record with 1,762 points.

This is quite the accomplishment as Clark holds the NCAA Division I scoring record with 3,667 points scored during her college career. It'll be fun to see how Watkins fares against this record in her college career at USC.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Basketball