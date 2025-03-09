JuJu Watkins Just Passed One of Caitlin Clark’s Most Impressive College Feats
USC star JuJu Watkins has broken quite a bit of records this season, and she etched her name in the NCAA Division I history books on Sunday in the Big Ten tournament title game vs. UCLA.
Watkins surpassed Caitlin Clark on the list of the most points scored in the first two seasons of a player's college career in women's college basketball. Clark scored 1,662 points through her freshman and sophomore seasons, which Watkins passed in the middle of Sunday's title game. She needed just eight points on Sunday to pass Clark in the standings.
Clark, however, didn't hold the record for the most points scored in a player's first two seasons as Kelsey Mitchell still holds that record with 1,762 points.
This is quite the accomplishment as Clark holds the NCAA Division I scoring record with 3,667 points scored during her college career. It'll be fun to see how Watkins fares against this record in her college career at USC.