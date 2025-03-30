SI

Kelvin and Kellen Sampson Share Sweet Father-Son Moment As Houston Advances to Final Four

The Cougars are headed to San Antonio for the Final Four.

Blake Silverman

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant Kellen Sampson embrace after win over Tennessee in Elite Eight.
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant Kellen Sampson embrace after win over Tennessee in Elite Eight. / Screengrab via CBS
The Houston Cougars are off to their seventh Final Four in program history and the second under head coach Kelvin Sampson. Kelvin's son, Kellen, is an assistant coach on Houston's staff and even the Cougars' head coach-in-waiting.

Houston advanced to the Final Four Sunday with a 69-50 over No. 2 seed Tennessee, the Cougars' first trip since 2021. As soon as the final buzzer sounded, the father-son coaching duo shared a sweet embrace to celebrate the feat.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney captured the moment at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:

Houston is headed to San Antonio as the Cougars hope to capture their first national title in school history. They made it to the title game in 1983 and 1984 during then-coach Guy Lewis's Phi Slama Jama era, teams that featured basketball greats like Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon. Houston has yet to capture that elusive title, however, losing on a famed last-second dunk to NC State in the 1983 championship game.

Sampson brought the Cougars back to prominence since he took over in 2014. Houston has made eight straight NCAA tournaments, excluding 2020 which was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. They have made the Sweet 16 or better in six straight tries.

The Cougars take on Duke in their Final Four matchup on Saturday, April 5. And the 34-4 Houston squad hopes that this year is theirs to win it all.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

